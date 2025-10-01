PayPal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 148,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 80,521 call options.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,068,000 after purchasing an additional 522,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

