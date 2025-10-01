Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $359.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FDS opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.01 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.