Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000.

UITB stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

