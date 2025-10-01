Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after buying an additional 264,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,775,000 after acquiring an additional 191,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,378,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 113,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5%

Unum Group stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

