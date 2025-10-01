Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.