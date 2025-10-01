Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Trading Down 19.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Free Report) traded down 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 19.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

