Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,639 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.

AAPL opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

