Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 377,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 56,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

