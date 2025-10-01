Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$111.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$93.45 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.36.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

