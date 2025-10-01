Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,053 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3,629.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,633,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

