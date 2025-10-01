Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $483.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $493.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

