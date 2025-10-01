RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

