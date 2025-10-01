RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 468,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 841,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

