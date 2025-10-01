Reviewing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owens Corning and Latham Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $10.98 billion 1.08 $647.00 million $3.85 36.75 Latham Group $508.52 million 1.74 -$17.86 million ($0.12) -63.42

Profitability

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owens Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Owens Corning and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 2.98% 24.49% 8.85% Latham Group -2.54% -3.35% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Owens Corning and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 4 8 0 2.67 Latham Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Owens Corning presently has a consensus target price of $185.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.82%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Owens Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than Latham Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Owens Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Latham Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Latham Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, and lumberyards, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and composite lumber. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

