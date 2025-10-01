Reviewing ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThyssenKrupp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 5 3 0 2.22

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $11.24, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than ThyssenKrupp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.22 -$1.63 billion ($1.42) -9.51 Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.32 -$754.00 million ($3.41) -3.59

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cleveland-Cliffs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -2.34% -7.71% -2.73% Cleveland-Cliffs -9.03% -17.97% -6.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats ThyssenKrupp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.