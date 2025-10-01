Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MIR stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 774.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

