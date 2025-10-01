Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Position Boosted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,969 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth $192,918,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,518 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 65,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 128,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares in the company, valued at $23,355,303.30. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

