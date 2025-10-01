Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.3333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,025 shares of company stock valued at $39,662,358. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after purchasing an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 284,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,723,000 after purchasing an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -238.40, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

