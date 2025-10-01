Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $7.17 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

