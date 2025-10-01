Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 112.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.63 and a 200 day moving average of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.