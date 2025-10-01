Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Visa Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of V stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
