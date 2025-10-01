SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 583,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.62. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 105.74%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SCWorx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

