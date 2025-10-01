SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

