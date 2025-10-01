Shattuck Labs, Inc. $STTK Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,491 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Mona Ashiya bought 6,306,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $5,486,330.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. This represents a -600.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 6,306,127 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $5,486,330.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,255,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. The trade was a -600.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

