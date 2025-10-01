Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 16,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Shawcor Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
