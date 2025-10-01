Short Interest in Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Drops By 75.0%

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CCBC stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

