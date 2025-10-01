Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Drops By 90.9%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get F/m Opportunistic Income ETF alerts:

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2229 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Crews Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.13% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.