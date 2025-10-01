Short Interest in Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL) Drops By 75.0%

Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fitell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.30% of Fitell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitell Stock Down 5.0%

FTEL stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Fitell has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $792.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

