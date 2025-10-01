Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA) Drops By 74.5%

Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genenta Science Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Genenta Science has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of Genenta Science by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 233,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Genenta Science by 122.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genenta Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

