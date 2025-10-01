Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTC:HNORF) Declines By 74.8%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTC:HNORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,500 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the August 31st total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

OTC HNORF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

