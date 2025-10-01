Short Interest in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) Increases By 1,116.9%

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 345,600 shares, an increase of 1,116.9% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

