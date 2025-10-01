Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Declines By 74.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

