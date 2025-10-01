Short Interest in VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW) Decreases By 81.3%

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VSee Health Price Performance
Shares of VSee Health stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. VSee Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
