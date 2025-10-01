Short Interest in VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW) Decreases By 81.3%

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VSee Health Price Performance

Shares of VSee Health stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. VSee Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions.

