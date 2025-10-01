SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Critical Review

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Get SiBone alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SiBone and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiBone -12.83% -14.20% -10.38% RxSight -21.93% -11.56% -10.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiBone and RxSight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiBone 0 0 3 0 3.00 RxSight 2 9 1 0 1.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SiBone presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.78%. RxSight has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Given SiBone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiBone is more favorable than RxSight.

98.1% of SiBone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiBone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of RxSight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SiBone has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiBone and RxSight”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiBone $167.18 million 3.80 -$30.91 million ($0.56) -26.29 RxSight $139.93 million 2.63 -$27.45 million ($0.80) -11.24

RxSight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiBone. SiBone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RxSight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiBone beats RxSight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiBone

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight Light Adjustable Lens, a special photosensitive material that changes shape and power. RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.