Signaturefd LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $261.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

