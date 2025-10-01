Signaturefd LLC Acquires 46 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $323.19 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.24 and a 12 month high of $337.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $3,379,749. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

