Signaturefd LLC Acquires 724 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,728 shares of company stock worth $10,047,092. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

