Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $2,631,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

