Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,529 shares of company stock worth $3,350,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

