Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $193.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.