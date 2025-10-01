Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Campbell’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 321,520 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

