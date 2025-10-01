Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

