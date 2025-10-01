Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

