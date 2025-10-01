Signaturefd LLC Has $475,000 Position in Wabtec $WAB

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.88.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

