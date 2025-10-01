Signaturefd LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

