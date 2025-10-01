Signaturefd LLC Has $542,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $259,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

