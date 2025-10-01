Signaturefd LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after buying an additional 188,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $403,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

