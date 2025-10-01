Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $630.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.29.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

