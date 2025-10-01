Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $368,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 78,473,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,396,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

STLA opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

