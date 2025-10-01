Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,385 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after acquiring an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after acquiring an additional 606,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after acquiring an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LYB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.